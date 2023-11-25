Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 165.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 270,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 168,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2,722.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

