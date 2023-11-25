Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.06.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

