Devro (DEITF) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF – Get Free Report) is one of 169 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Devro to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Devro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Devro alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Devro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Devro Competitors 476 2058 2680 44 2.44

Profitability

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Devro’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Devro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devro N/A N/A N/A Devro Competitors -32.93% -235.77% -11.33%

Dividends

Devro pays an annual dividend of C$0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Devro pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 86.1% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Devro lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Devro N/A N/A 29.59 Devro Competitors $1.80 billion $75.32 million 285.86

Devro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Devro. Devro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Devro rivals beat Devro on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Devro

(Get Free Report)

Devro Plc engages in the manufacture of collagen and sausage casings products for the food industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Global. The Americas segment includes North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment comprises of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia. The Europe segment consists of Continental Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Africa. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.