DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Price Performance

DHX stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DHI Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile



DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

