Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.35.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

