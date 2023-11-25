Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,930 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.06% of Balchem worth $89,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $143.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

