Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Entegris worth $90,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

