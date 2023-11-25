Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.55% of Simply Good Foods worth $92,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

