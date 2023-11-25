Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Allison Transmission worth $92,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

