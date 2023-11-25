Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Dominion Energy worth $88,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of D opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.