Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.04% of Rogers worth $91,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.93. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $103.85 and a one year high of $173.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.