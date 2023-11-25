Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.78% of Acuity Brands worth $90,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $180.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

View Our Latest Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.