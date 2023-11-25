Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Hexcel worth $89,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.8 %

HXL stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

