Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 260,280 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 260,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.43% of Provident Financial Services worth $91,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,806. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFS opened at $15.21 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

