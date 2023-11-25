Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.27% of Dorian LPG worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 7.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 54,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,370. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

View Our Latest Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.