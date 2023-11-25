DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,030 shares of company stock worth $2,187,560. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 1,286,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

