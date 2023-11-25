Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of DY opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 136.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

