Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

