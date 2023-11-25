Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance
EBMT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.