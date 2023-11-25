Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

