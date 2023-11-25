Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDSA

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.