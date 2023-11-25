Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 61,226 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,226 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

