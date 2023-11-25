Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

EIGR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

