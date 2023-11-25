Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Head-To-Head Contrast

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT N/A 10.28% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $20.19 million 4.92 -$30.20 million $0.39 15.59

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats New York Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

