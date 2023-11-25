Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

EMBC stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Embecta has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Embecta will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Embecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Embecta by 187.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Embecta by 200.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

