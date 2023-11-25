Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.20 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

SOL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 37,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,032,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780,101.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

