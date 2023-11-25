Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 17,032,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emeren Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

