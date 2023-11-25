Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $126,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

