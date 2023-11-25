Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period.

Shares of EHAB opened at $10.54 on Monday. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $528.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

