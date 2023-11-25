EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

