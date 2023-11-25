Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after acquiring an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

