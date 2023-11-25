Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Eramet Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

