Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.87.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
See Also
