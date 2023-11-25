Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.