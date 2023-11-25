Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

