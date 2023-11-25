Evercore ISI Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $70.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

