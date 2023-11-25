Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $45.75 Average PT from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,242,000 after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

