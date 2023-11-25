Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $43.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

