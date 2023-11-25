ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 9,061 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,182,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,682 shares of company stock worth $4,514,217. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $254.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

