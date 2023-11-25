Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $254,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $127.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.