EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 30.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
