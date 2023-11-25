EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZPW stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 30.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

