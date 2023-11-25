EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPWFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 30.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

