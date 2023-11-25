Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $1,397,088.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,067.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $570.81 and a one year high of $1,077.14. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

