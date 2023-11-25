Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $17.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at $149,295,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,727 shares of company stock worth $11,527,778. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

