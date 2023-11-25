Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.