Financial Comparison: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Biogen has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biogen and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.17 billion 3.30 $3.05 billion $10.06 23.06 Genfit $28.00 million 5.69 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 4 20 0 2.83 Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $326.08, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Biogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 14.63% 16.40% 8.98% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Biogen beats Genfit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

