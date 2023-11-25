Financial Contrast: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BTCS and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 11.25 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -3.24 Argo Blockchain $38.92 million 0.01 N/A GBX 2.20 ($0.03) 0.05

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats BTCS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

