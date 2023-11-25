Financial Review: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) and Its Competitors

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors -0.28% -23.68% 0.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million $39.40 million 14.79 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors $14.21 billion -$213.34 million 72.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors 600 3035 2831 184 2.39

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

