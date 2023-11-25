First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

