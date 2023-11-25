Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $93.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

