Fortinet’s (FTNT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

