Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$250.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$258.00 to C$250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$207.91.

Shares of FNV opened at C$159.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$159.40 and a 1-year high of C$217.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

