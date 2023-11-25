Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 0.36. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,675.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

